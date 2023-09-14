Šimonytė: life skills lessons became straw man argument before 2024 elections

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė regrets that some politicians are trying to discredit much debated life skills lessons that are being introduced in schools. She says politicians have turned the new programme into a straw man fallacy before 2024 elections. She also believes that President Gitanas Nausėda has called to delay the introduction of the new programme in an attempt to cater to voters. The president has called to consider if schools are ready to teach the new programme.