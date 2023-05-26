2023 m. gegužės 26 d. 14:00

Šimonytė, Landsbergis urge Conservatives to support snap election bid

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė
Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

The prime minister and Conservative leader have called together on their fellow members of their Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) to support the party presidium’s proposal to hold a snap parliamentary election.

In a letter to party members sent on Friday, Ingrida Šimonytė and Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the Cabinet is being forced to take other people's responsibility for the expenses regulation in force in the Kaunas city municipality, even though the problem of possible abuse in the municipality is systemic.

“The Government and its individual members are forced to take responsibility not for their work in implementing the Government programme and its transparency, but for the regulations of the Kaunas City Council. (&) We believe that in this situation there is no arbiter in the political field who can be objective, and we cannot support efforts to solve the problem essentially by ritual ‘sacrifices’ of ministers,” the prime minister and foreign minister said in their joint letter.

Source
Topics
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.
ELTA
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions