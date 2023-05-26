In a letter to party members sent on Friday, Ingrida Šimonytė and Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the Cabinet is being forced to take other people's responsibility for the expenses regulation in force in the Kaunas city municipality, even though the problem of possible abuse in the municipality is systemic.
2023 m. gegužės 26 d. 14:00
Šimonytė, Landsbergis urge Conservatives to support snap election bid
The prime minister and Conservative leader have called together on their fellow members of their Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) to support the party presidium’s proposal to hold a snap parliamentary election.
