Šimonytė, Landsbergis urge Conservatives to support snap election bid

In a letter to party members sent on Friday, Ingrida Šimonytė and Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the Cabinet is being forced to take other people's responsibility for the expenses regulation in force in the Kaunas city municipality, even though the problem of possible abuse in the municipality is systemic.

“The Government and its individual members are forced to take responsibility not for their work in implementing the Government programme and its transparency, but for the regulations of the Kaunas City Council. (&) We believe that in this situation there is no arbiter in the political field who can be objective, and we cannot support efforts to solve the problem essentially by ritual ‘sacrifices’ of ministers,” the prime minister and foreign minister said in their joint letter.