Šimonytė awarded Kissinger Prize for strengthening transatlantic ties

 
Former prime minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, has been awarded the Henry A. Kissinger Prize.

This year, the prize is also awarded to Estonia’s former prime minister Kaja Kallas, who now serves as the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, and to Evika Siliņa, former prime minister of Latvia.

The prize will be presented by the American Academy in Berlin at a special event on 28 March.

The Henry A. Kissinger Prize is the annual award bestowed since 2007 by the American Academy in Berlin to prominent American and European politicians for their contribution to enhancing transatlantic ties.

In 2023, the award was presented to then NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whereas President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier was acknowledged the previous year.

