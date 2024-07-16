Several movements establish coalition for Seimas elections

The coalition is titled Rise Lithuania. MEP Petras Gražulis, leader of the Nation and Justice Union, claims that it will be the major alternative force to current ruling parties consisting of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the Liberal Movement and the Freedom Party.

Singer Romas Dambrauskas and various other public figures intend to run for parliament as part of this coalition.

It is not ruled out that more parties may join the coalition for elections as talks continue.