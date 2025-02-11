Several Homeland Union lawmakers propose including civil union bill in spring session agenda

The politicians believe that there are enough progressive MPs in the current parliament, including from the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), who would support the draft law. They add that the Homeland Union must lead initiatives in the human rights issues as it is a modern political party committed to represent all people in Lithuania.

On Tuesday, the politicians informed the TS-LKD political group in parliament about their proposal. According to them, civil union is relevant to all unmarried couples, not only to same-sex partners. Therefore, they argue that adoption of the long-delayed law would solve an important human rights issue.

Although some members of the centre-left coalition agree that the law is needed. Yet it was not included in the Government’s programme.

Chairman of the Seimas Committee on Human Rights Laurynas Šedvydis earlier told ELTA that the civil union bill was unlikely to be included in the agenda of the spring session. According to the social democrat, this may be considered only when laws on taxation are approved.