Seven in ten Lithuanians not prepared for emergencies – survey

The group of respondents who indicated that they felt underprepared for emergencies included rural residents, retirees, housewives, the unemployed and people of other national minorities.

A positive answer to the question about preparedness for Day X was mostly given by people aged 30-49, those with higher incomes than the national average and living in big cities. People in leadership positions or business owners were also more likely to say they were prepared for Day X.

Among those polled, 70% said they were not prepared for any potential threats while 21% said they were ready to face them and further 9% were undecided.

"To prepare or not to prepare for that is a personal choice. In fact, these people who are not getting ready specifically, they are apparently planning to stay in Lithuania, to build the Lithuanian economy and to take care of their family. This is also a very big plus for Lithuania," the prime minister told reporters in the Seimas on Thursday.

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis noted that all Lithuanian residents have full access to the information on steps to be taken in emergencies.

"It seems to me that people today have every opportunity to prepare and to find information," he told reporters in the Seimas.