Seven in ten Lithuanians not prepared for emergencies – survey

Among those polled, 70% said they were not prepared for any potential threats while 21% said they were ready to face them and further 9% were undecided.
A positive answer to the question about preparedness for Day X was mostly given by people aged 30-49, those with higher incomes than the national average and living in big cities. People in leadership positions or business owners were also more likely to say they were prepared for Day X.
The group of respondents who indicated that they felt underprepared for emergencies included rural residents, retirees, housewives, the unemployed and people of other national minorities.
Asked about the survey’s results, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said preparing for emergencies is a person’s choice.
"To prepare or not to prepare for that is a personal choice. In fact, these people who are not getting ready specifically, they are apparently planning to stay in Lithuania, to build the Lithuanian economy and to take care of their family. This is also a very big plus for Lithuania," the prime minister told reporters in the Seimas on Thursday.
Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis noted that all Lithuanian residents have full access to the information on steps to be taken in emergencies.
"It seems to me that people today have every opportunity to prepare and to find information," he told reporters in the Seimas.
"As long as you think that the threat is somewhere far away, even though it might be real, that preparedness is the way we see now. (…) When the situation gets more complicated, everybody goes to the website with the recommendations, they pack their bags but then time passes and they forget about it," he added.
Pollster Baltijos Tyrimai conducted a representative survey of Lithuanian residents in March this year.
The survey has a margin of error of up to 3.1%.