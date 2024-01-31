Seimas will hold extraordinary session in February

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Seimas
Seimas
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas

The Seimas of Lithuania will convene for an extraordinary session on 12-15 February following a written proposal of 50 legislators.

Parliamentary sittings will be held on 12, 14, and 15 February starting 10 a.m.

At the extraordinary session, MPs will consider amendments to the Law on Excise Duties concerning excise duties on liquefied gas and restrictions for the use of marked diesel fuels.

Following the request of Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė, the Seimas will consider lifting MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ immunity from prosecution amid a pre-trial investigation into his antisemitic statements online.

Other items on the agenda include sanctions on Russia and Belarus amid the war in Ukraine, amendments to the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Law on Education, the Law on Libraries and amendments to the Statute of the Seimas.

Elta EN
