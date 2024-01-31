Seimas will hold extraordinary session in February

Parliamentary sittings will be held on 12, 14, and 15 February starting 10 a.m.

At the extraordinary session, MPs will consider amendments to the Law on Excise Duties concerning excise duties on liquefied gas and restrictions for the use of marked diesel fuels.

Following the request of Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė, the Seimas will consider lifting MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ immunity from prosecution amid a pre-trial investigation into his antisemitic statements online.