Seimas will hold extraordinary session for nomination of European commissioner

2024.08.22

As President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday signed an official decree approving the nomination of MEP Andrius Kubilius to the European Commission, the Lithuanian Parliament plans to hold an extraordinary session on this matter.

The sitting is proposed to be held on 3 September, but it has not been finalised yet and is pending approval of parliamentary groups, ELTA has learned from MP Jurgis Razma, a member of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD).

He added that the exact date of the extraordinary session would be confirmed early next week, as it is understood that the European Commission expects to be informed about the nomination of Lithuania’s representative by 10 September.

As reported, on 19 August, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė presented MEP Kubilius as a potential representative of Lithuania at the European Commission. She officially put forward his candidacy on 21 August, asking the president and parliament to approve the nomination.

