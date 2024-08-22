Seimas will hold extraordinary session for nomination of European commissioner

The sitting is proposed to be held on 3 September, but it has not been finalised yet and is pending approval of parliamentary groups, ELTA has learned from MP Jurgis Razma, a member of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD).

He added that the exact date of the extraordinary session would be confirmed early next week, as it is understood that the European Commission expects to be informed about the nomination of Lithuania’s representative by 10 September.