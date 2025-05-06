Seimas votes to appoint Segalovičienė top auditor

In a secret vote, 69 MPs backed President Gitanas Nausėda’s nominee, while 25 MPs were against it and seven MPs abstained. Four ballot papers were deemed invalid.

President Nausėda nominated his chief economic and social adviser to head the National Audit Office in mid-April. She had a number of meetings with the Seimas’ political groups afterwards.

The president’s choice had been severely criticised by the parliamentary opposition as a "politicised move" setting a bad precedent. This would put the National Audit Office at risk of becoming politicised, whereas it should remain an independent body, they said.

Segalovičienė joined the Office of the President in August 2019.