Seimas votes against stripping SocDem MP of immunity amid allegations of misusing funds

The Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday the investigation into Dudėnas must be closed now as the Seimas did not allow his prosecution.

"We can see that there was a consensus among the groups of the Nemunas Dawn, the Social Democrats and the Farmers and Greens. They left the chamber and did not even vote. I believe they have trampled on the basic principle of the rule of law by not allowing institutions to do their job," Skvernelis told reporters in the Seimas Tuesday.