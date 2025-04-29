Seimas votes against stripping SocDem MP of immunity amid allegations of misusing funds

A total of 69 MPs backed the motion to lift Dudėnas’ immunity, two abstained. At least 71 votes are needed to allow prosecution of an MP.
Of the 71 MPs that did not vote, 30 were Social Democrats, 16 were MPs of the Nemunas Dawn, 11 MPs of the political group of the Farmers and Greens and the Christian Families Alliance, seven Conservatives, two Democrats, one Liberal and a non-attached member.
Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė had said Dudėnas allegedly committed fraud, falsified documents and abused his duties as a member of the Ukmergė District Municipal Council in 2019-2023.
The pre-trial investigation found that more than EUR 10,500 were wrongly transferred to the then councillor 17 times on the basis of these false reports on expenses.
The Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday the investigation into Dudėnas must be closed now as the Seimas did not allow his prosecution.
Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis said the failure to lift Dudėnas’ immunity violated the coalition agreement.
"We can see that there was a consensus among the groups of the Nemunas Dawn, the Social Democrats and the Farmers and Greens. They left the chamber and did not even vote. I believe they have trampled on the basic principle of the rule of law by not allowing institutions to do their job," Skvernelis told reporters in the Seimas Tuesday.
The board of the Democrats For Lithuania will convene Wednesday to discuss the party’s future in the coalition, he added.