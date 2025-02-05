Seimas to discuss threat assessment, defence needs in closed sitting in March

The proposal was put forward by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis. In the sitting, representatives of the military and the Ministry of National Defence would share ’Limited’ information with MPs, he said.

"The second part would cover the needs based on the military advice – on the equipment and armaments needed, how much they would cost approximately, in order to prevent misinformation and to discredit the very idea that the funds necessary for the defence of the country are being used to buy boots, spoons or something else," Skvernelis told the Board of the Seimas.