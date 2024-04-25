Seimas tightens checks of Belarusian arrivals

The motion was supported by 109 MPs against two, eight MPs abstained from voting.
The legislation provides for additional assessment of the risk potentially posed by Belarusians, who have a visa and cross the external border of the European Union (EU) into Lithuania.
The law also restricts the right of legal persons to acquire real estate if a Russian citizen is found to be a beneficiary of a concrete legal person under the Law on Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.
MPs also backed the proposal to prohibit imports of agricultural products and feed originating in Russia or Belarus.
The Seimas decided not to debate a proposal to restrict home visits by Russian and Belarusian citizens, who hold a Lithuanian resident permit.
The State Security Department (VSD) had earlier proposed limiting the number of trips home for Russian and Belarusian nationals to once per year.
According to the State Data Agency, 31,000 temporary residence permits were issued to Belarusian citizens in Lithuania in 2022, and about 23,000 in 2023. The total number of Belarusians who have arrived in Lithuania and received a temporary residence permit is around 62,000.