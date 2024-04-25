Seimas tightens checks of Belarusian arrivals

The motion was supported by 109 MPs against two, eight MPs abstained from voting.

The legislation provides for additional assessment of the risk potentially posed by Belarusians, who have a visa and cross the external border of the European Union (EU) into Lithuania.

The law also restricts the right of legal persons to acquire real estate if a Russian citizen is found to be a beneficiary of a concrete legal person under the Law on Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

MPs also backed the proposal to prohibit imports of agricultural products and feed originating in Russia or Belarus.

The Seimas decided not to debate a proposal to restrict home visits by Russian and Belarusian citizens, who hold a Lithuanian resident permit.