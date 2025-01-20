Seimas speaker visits Ukraine

The visit to Kyiv was not announced in advance. The politician shared a photo from Ukraine on Monday afternoon on the social network Facebook.

During the visit, the parliament speaker met with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv.

This is Skvernelis’ first trip to Ukraine after becoming the parliament speaker. He had visited Kyiv as prime minister before 2022.