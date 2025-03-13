2025.03.13 16:06

Seimas speaker, PM oppose easing rules for possession of automatic rifles

 
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Elta

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) have proposed easing regulations for possession of automatic rifles in an effort to further boost Lithuania’s security amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis and Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas oppose the idea.

"Speaking about every proposal to liberalise firearm possession, regardless of the objective, additional risks emerge that a weapon may be used not for its true purpose," Skvernelis told reporters Thursday.

According to Skvernelis, leader of the party Democrats For Lithuania, tragic incidents happen in countries with loose gun regulations.

Prime Minister Paluckas also told journalists that various issues with public safety may emerge if "weapons are handed out in the time of peace".

"There are several ways to ensure that, if needed, category A weapons would be accessible. First, this is a geographic spread of weapons. As well as accessibility, that is information to individuals trained how to handle weapons how they may gain access to them," said the head of Government.

Conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, former minister of national defence, had proposed that conscripts who have completed basic military training would be allowed to possess certain category A weapons, which include automatic rifles. He suggested that members of volunteer forces would be allowed to keep their service rifles at home.

