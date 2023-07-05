“An apology is probably not enough because the phrases used and recurring statements is not a coincidence. This was a fully conscious position of a member of the Seimas. It is regrettable that he has chosen such rhetoric. I would guess that this is perhaps an election strategy,” Čmilytė-Nielsen told the public radio LRT on Wednesday.
2023 July 05 11:14
Seimas speaker on potential impeachment of MP: apology is not enough
ELTA
Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen does not rule out that MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis may be impeached even if he apologises for his antisemitic statements.
