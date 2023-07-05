2023 July 05 11:14

Seimas speaker on potential impeachment of MP: apology is not enough

 
Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen does not rule out that MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis may be impeached even if he apologises for his antisemitic statements.

“An apology is probably not enough because the phrases used and recurring statements is not a coincidence. This was a fully conscious position of a member of the Seimas. It is regrettable that he has chosen such rhetoric. I would guess that this is perhaps an election strategy,” Čmilytė-Nielsen told the public radio LRT on Wednesday.

The parliament speaker added that the MP’s impeachment might be launched in autumn.

