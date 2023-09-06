Seimas Speaker: no political group backs bid to tighten restrictions for Belarusians

“I have not heard from any political group, whether the position or opposition, that it would openly support the review of the draft law we passed in the Seimas in the spring to retain different regimes for Russian and Belarusian citizens living in Lithuania,” Čmilytė-Nielsen told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.

It is Lithuania’s consistent interest to see Belarus becoming a democratic and European country, she said.

President Gitanas Nausėda has repeatedly pushed for identical restrictive measures for Russians and Belarusians.

He has recently recalled his previous call in response to security threat posed by the presence of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

Deputy Interior Minister Vitalijus Dmitrijevas has also indicated that stricter national sanctions should be imposed on Belarusians arriving to Lithuania.