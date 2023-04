“We realise perfectly well that attempts will be made to push Moldova off the track of euro-integration. We have witnessed how in recent months Russia and its proxies attempted to destabilise your country by using energy, cyberattacks, organising protests and engaging in other destructive activities. You may rely on Lithuania as we support your determination to walk on the path of euro-integration and are fully ready to help,” Čmilytė-Nielsen said at a media briefing after the meeting on Tuesday.