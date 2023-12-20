Seimas Speaker: it is unjustifiable that Lithuania has not appointed ambassador to Poland

“In my eyes, at a time like now, when war is continuing in Ukraine, when changes have happened in Poland, when elections took place, it is difficult to justify Lithuania not having an ambassador. If this is related to what we have heard, that the president does not think the candidates are suitable, I find it hard to justify this,” the speaker said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday.

According to her, the situation does not benefit Lithuania, the Office of the President and the Foreign Ministry. “All of us suffer while it is crucial to continue maintaining such close ties with Poland, for cooperation to be good on all levels,” she stressed.

Čmilytė-Nielsen pointed out that the Seimas has close bilateral relations with Polish MPs, on Wednesday, she is planned to have a conversation with new Marshal of the Senate of Poland Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska.