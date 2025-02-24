Seimas speaker hopes that AfD will not dominate in German politics

Skvernelis notes that extreme political movements are on the rise in numerous countries.

"They gain a certain percentage of votes as there are some people who do not have to think, to contemplate in complex terms. They simply need to hear slogans that someone else is at fault for problems, failures," Skvernelis told reporters Monday.

"Having 5-7 phrases, repeating the same 50-word vocabulary it is possible to achieve, as we see, both very significant victories and some smaller ones. Nearly 20% of votes [for AfD] in Germany is worrying. However, I think a strong coalition will be formed and this political force will not dominate in German politics," he said.