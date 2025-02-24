Seimas speaker hopes that AfD will not dominate in German politics

Skvernelis notes that extreme political movements are on the rise in numerous countries.
"They gain a certain percentage of votes as there are some people who do not have to think, to contemplate in complex terms. They simply need to hear slogans that someone else is at fault for problems, failures," Skvernelis told reporters Monday.
"Having 5-7 phrases, repeating the same 50-word vocabulary it is possible to achieve, as we see, both very significant victories and some smaller ones. Nearly 20% of votes [for AfD] in Germany is worrying. However, I think a strong coalition will be formed and this political force will not dominate in German politics," he said.
According to the Seimas speaker, if a rainbow coalition between conservatives and social democrats is formed, it is possible that Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will remain in his post, which, Skvernelis implies, would be beneficial for Lithuania.
"This is a unique opportunity to have even better bilateral relations with Germany and the presence of the brigade, I think, will be the best example of continuation. I have no doubt this will be the case," said Skvernelis.
On Sunday, the CDU/CSU block won the Bundestag election with 28.5% of votes. Alternative for Germany (AfD) finished second with 20.8%, recording its best result to date.
Social Democrats (SPD) secured 16.4% of votes, its worst result in a federal election. While the Greens finished with 11.6% and the Left Party with 8.8%.