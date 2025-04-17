Seimas speaker hopes law on same-sex partnership will be adopted this term

"Again, this depends on the content of the partnership law. […] I do not see any major threats. Whereas as regards all the other related things that are very sensitive, this law must not regulate, for instance, adoption," Skvernelis told reporters Thursday.

According to the speaker, in order to implement the Constitutional Court’s ruling, parliament would have to draft a new law on same-sex partnership instead of relying on previous bills.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Rimantas Mockus says this is a landmark ruling of the Constitutional Court.