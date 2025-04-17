Seimas speaker hopes law on same-sex partnership will be adopted this term

"Again, this depends on the content of the partnership law. […] I do not see any major threats. Whereas as regards all the other related things that are very sensitive, this law must not regulate, for instance, adoption," Skvernelis told reporters Thursday.
According to the speaker, in order to implement the Constitutional Court’s ruling, parliament would have to draft a new law on same-sex partnership instead of relying on previous bills.
Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Rimantas Mockus says this is a landmark ruling of the Constitutional Court.
"This judgement of the Constitutional Court, we must admit, is historic, historic in the evolution of human rights protection. We must also admit that after the ruling of the Constitutional Court partnership will be obviously understood differently, not just between a man and a woman, but also between same-sex individuals," Mockus told ELTA news agency.
The minister added that laws would have to be amended to comply with the judgement.
Leader of the Freedom Party Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, an openly gay politician, in turn praised the court’s decision and urged parliament not to procrastinate legalising same-sex partnership.
"Today seems to be a great day as Lithuania has become safer and fairer for all the people," said Raskevičius.
He noted that parliament could adopt the law in the nearest future if it wanted to as the bill on civil union has passed several stages in 2023 with the final vote remaining.
As reported, the Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that the absence of legislation on same-sex partnership contradicts the Constitution. Following this ruling, same-sex couples can apply to court to register their partnership, it said.