Seimas speaker doubts foreign policy agreement is reached soon

Today’s turmoil in domestic politics makes it difficult for the parties to find a compromise, she said.

“I have really supported the idea of trying to reach an agreement on foreign policy before the end of the spring session – that big national agreement. (&) But now, looking at the whole context, at the proposal for a snap election, I find it hard to believe that this is the optimal time for the parties to agree on such an essential area,” Čmilytė-Nielsen told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.