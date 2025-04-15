Seimas speaker calls for discussion on regional sanctions against Russia

He warned there would be no desired impact if Lithuania was the sole country using national sanctions against Moscow.

"I believe we should talk about at least regional sanctions, because national sanctions alone would have no effect if it was only Lithuania [imposing them]," Skvernelis told reporters in the Seimas on Tuesday.

"Regional sanctions, let us say, those of the Baltic States, the Nordic region, or Poland. But I hope that the European Community will be able to find solutions, as it has done many times. The sanctions must be prolonged as we see what direct war crimes Russia continues to commit," he added.