2024.11.05 17:03

Seimas speaker admits that Trump’s stance on NATO raises questions

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Seimas speaker admits that Trump’s stance on NATO raises questions
Seimas speaker admits that Trump’s stance on NATO raises questions
PHOTO: TING SHEN / POOL | Epa - Elta

As Americans elect the new president on 5 November, Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen admits that Republican candidate Donal Trump’s stance on NATO and Ukraine raises some questions. Yet she stresses that Lithuania will strive for continued partnership with the United States regardless of the election outcome.

"You know, here [in Lithuania] too during elections politicians use one rhetoric. After elections, it sometimes changes. Yet there are some questions. But in any case, no matter what the American people decide, we will work [with the US]," the parliament speaker replied when reporters asked her if she was concerned by some of Trump’s statements.

"The USA for us is the key partner, an ally in defence and other areas. In any case, we will continue working and, of course, continue our efforts to actively develop parliamentary diplomacy," said the Liberal Movement’s leader.

As the United States chooses between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, allies in Europe are worried that Trump’s victory may lead to changes in US approach towards Europe and pose additional challenges for NATO.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions