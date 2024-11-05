Seimas speaker admits that Trump’s stance on NATO raises questions

"You know, here [in Lithuania] too during elections politicians use one rhetoric. After elections, it sometimes changes. Yet there are some questions. But in any case, no matter what the American people decide, we will work [with the US]," the parliament speaker replied when reporters asked her if she was concerned by some of Trump’s statements.
"The USA for us is the key partner, an ally in defence and other areas. In any case, we will continue working and, of course, continue our efforts to actively develop parliamentary diplomacy," said the Liberal Movement’s leader.
As the United States chooses between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, allies in Europe are worried that Trump’s victory may lead to changes in US approach towards Europe and pose additional challenges for NATO.