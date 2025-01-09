Seimas security committee chair downplays Trump’s rhetoric on Canada, Greenland

"He is going into free trade negotiations with Canada. This is, I think, a very clear negotiating position. He has shown a very clear ambition to take the control of the Panama Canal, not because he is against Panama, but because he is against China. This is again a very clear position," MP Giedrimas Jeglinskas, chair of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK), told LRT TV on Wednesday.
Speaking of Greenland, Jeglinskas recalled that the vast Arctic island holds rich deposits of rare metals.
"It is again competition with China rather than Europe. I believe there should be less panic about this, and we should calm down," he said, referring to Trump’s recent swaggering rhetoric that has caused a lot of confusion.
Jeglinskas also stated that the rise of such a leader can pave the way for stability in the international political arena.
"Paradoxically, in this insecure world, with the arrival of Trump, we are probably entering a unique period of stability. The fundamental struggle is between the democracies, the US and the West, and the axis of evil, after all," the MP said, adding that dictators including Putin and Xi are "afraid the unpredictable US leader."