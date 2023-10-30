Seimas proposes setting presidential election day for 12 May 2024

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas
It has been proposed holding the next presidential election on 12 May 2024.
Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions