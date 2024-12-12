Seimas officially recognises religious community Romuva

On 12 December 2024, the motion in the Seimas passed with 64 votes in favour, 8 votes against and 10 abstentions.

Romuva has been granted official recognition following the Constitution and the Law on Religious Communities and Associations, as well as the Justice Ministry’s conclusion that it meets legal requirements. The ministry noted that Romuva has been active in Lithuania for 25 years, while its teachings and rites do not contradict Lithuanian laws and generally accepted moral norms.