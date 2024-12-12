Seimas officially recognises religious community Romuva

On 12 December 2024, the motion in the Seimas passed with 64 votes in favour, 8 votes against and 10 abstentions.
Romuva has been granted official recognition following the Constitution and the Law on Religious Communities and Associations, as well as the Justice Ministry’s conclusion that it meets legal requirements. The ministry noted that Romuva has been active in Lithuania for 25 years, while its teachings and rites do not contradict Lithuanian laws and generally accepted moral norms.
Romuva applied for official recognition on 17 May 2017, but at the time parliament rejected the move. In 2019, the organisation appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which ruled in 2021 that by refusing official recognition parliament violated the European Convention on Human Rights.
In 2023, the Seimas again considered and rejected the official recognition of Romuva, which once again appealed to the ECHR.
The Law on Religious Communities and Associations stipulated that the state recognises 9 traditional religious communities and associations in Lithuania: Roman Catholic, Greek Catholic, Evangelical Lutheran, Evangelical Reformed, Eastern Orthodox, Old Believer, Judaist, Sunni Muslim and Karaite.