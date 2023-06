A delay is possible due to proposals by some MPs which have not been debated yet, she said.

“The civil union bill will not necessarily be adopted in the spring session. First of all, because there are amendments registered by several MPs. To my knowledge, they have not yet been discussed. Apparently, the issue will take its own course,” the Seimas speaker told Delfi TV on Wednesday.

Čmilytė-Nielsen singled out the regulation of expenses of municipal councillors as one of the key remaining tasks for the spring session.