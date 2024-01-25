Seimas may hold extraordinary session over farmers' demands – organiser

Čmilytė-Nielsen also said an extraordinary session could be convened if initiated by the opposition, according to Ignas Hofmanas, chair of the Lithuanian Agriculture Council.

“The Speaker of the Seimas has promised that those issues that are within her competence will be discussed in the Seimas session as a matter of urgency,” he said after their meeting on Thursday.

“If the opposition takes the initiative, an extraordinary session of the Seimas could be called,” Hofmanas added.

The Seimas speaker earlier said MPs “must start” the spring session with issues of interest to farmers that the Seimas can address.

She was referring to draft legislation put forward by the agriculture minister to allow farmers to use marked diesel not only for agricultural machinery again and to reduce the excise duty on liquefied petroleum gas to EUR 41 per tonne.