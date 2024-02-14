Seimas lifts MP Žemaitaitis’ immunity from prosecution

In his posts on social media, the MP accused the Jews of allegedly committing “a holocaust of Lithuanians” and made other antisemitic statements that angered not only Lithuania but the international community, too.

In November 2023, the Seimas considered whether to impeach Žemaitaitis. Parliament decided to address the Constitutional Court for elucidation whether the politician violated the Constitution and broke his oath. If the court finds that the oath was broken, at least 85 MPs would have to vote in favour of his impeachment in order for him to be removed from office.