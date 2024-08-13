Seimas lifts MP Vyšniauskas’ immunity

Ninety-seven legislators voted in favour for lifting the MP’s immunity from prosecution, one voted against and none abstained.

At the sitting, Vyšniauskas asked other lawmakers to vote in favour of the motion so that he could defend himself by legal means.

Data collected in the pre-trial investigation suggests that Vyšniauskas forged documents to justify his spending and obtain expenses allowances.

The MP did not comment about this. He pointed out that he was not questioned by law enforcement and has not familiarised with the data of the pre-trial investigation.