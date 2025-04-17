Seimas extends sanctions against Russian, Belarusian nationals for another year

In the vote, the bill prolonging the sanctions was backed by 115 MPs with one abstention. They were set to expire after 2 May 2025.

The Parliament rejected the motion put forward by some of the Conservative MPs to impose equal sanctions on the nationals of Russia and Belarus and tighten them. They sought to revoke temporary residence permits of both Russian and Belarusian citizens if they have travelled to these aggressor countries more than once in the last three calendar months.