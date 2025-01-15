Seimas delegation to make trip to US in March – committee chair

"[The visit] is in plans, and has been agreed with the president. (...) The aim is for us to express our positions, our opinions and to reaffirm our joint steps," Remigijus Motuzas, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda on Wednesday.
The Social Democrat MP said he had highlighted the importance of transatlantic cooperation on Ukraine during the meeting with the president.
The visit to Washington is scheduled for 2–6 March, Motuzas added.