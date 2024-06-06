Seimas amends law to appoint LRT chief by open ballot

The 12-member LRT Council will openly vote to appoint the director general for a five-year term and to dismiss him or her. In case of having an equal number of votes in favour and against, the person chairing the LRT sitting would have the final say.

The amendments were backed by 75 MPs to three, with 23 MPs abstaining.

The draft legislation was initiated by MP Eugenijus Gentvilas, chair of the Liberal Movement’s political group.