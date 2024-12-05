Seimas adopts resolution condemning Georgian govt’s actions

The initial wording of the resolution, which was not voted on, suggested not to recognise the elections, but the wording was softened in the final draft.
On Thursday, 109 MPs voted in favour of the resolution, one voted against and none abstained. MP Valius Ąžuolas, a representative of the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), was the only one to vote against.
Chairman of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Remigijus Motuzas, said that the resolution supports the Georgian people’s European aspirations and their wish to live in a democratic country. It also condemns violence against peaceful protesters in Tbilisi and other parts of the country, as well as intimidation of the civil society and the media, and illegal detentions.
The MP added that the Seimas supports the European Parliament’s call for Georgia to hold new parliamentary elections. The Seimas urges other countries’ parliaments to condemn the Georgian Government’s violence against peaceful protesters, too.
The document encourages the EU member states to impose individual sanctions on Georgian officials and political leaders responsible for violent repression of civilians. Heads of EU states and government are encouraged to fully support President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili until free and fair parliamentary elections recognised by the international community are held.
Furthermore, the resolution calls on the Georgian government to abolish the „foreign agents“ law and urges the EU to limit official ties with the Georgian Government and Parliament, as well as to suspend financial aid for the Georgian Government and state institutions, at the same time increasing support for the civil society and free media.
The Seimas also urges the European Commission to review Georgia’s visa free regime status and, possibly, to suspend it.
Last week, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the Georgian Dream party announced that his country was suspending EU accession talks until the end of 2028. The decision sparked protests to which authorities responded with brutal force, including rubber bullets, teargas and water cannons. Hundreds of protesters were detained.