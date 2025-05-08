Segalovičienė takes office as auditor general

The candidacy of Segalovičienė was nominated by President Gitanas Nausėda.
The new auditor general says her main priority is to strengthen strategic audits, according to a press release from the National Audit Office.
"The National Audit Office’s audits must be closely linked to the country’s key strategic objectives and generate practical change. I would identify national security and defence as a priority area for audits. Today, as we encourage the public to contribute more to the financing of defence, we need to monitor and evaluate even more closely how the Defence Fund resources and appropriations are spent. It is also important to focus on the country’s demographic challenges and on public services such as health, social care and education," stated Auditor General Segalovičienė.
She stresses that the four cornerstones of her activity will be strengthening the impact of public audits, assessments and opinions, preventive and risk-based control of budgetary policies, innovation and professionalism.
"We will strive to ensure that audits have a significant transformative impact on the public sector, that budgetary control prevents errors, that introduced innovations increase the efficiency of audits, and that a strong team ensures the highest audit standards, public audit independence and accountability to the public," the auditor general said.
Segalovičienė had served as adviser to the president on social policy since 2019, and in the summer of 2021, she became chief adviser and head of the Economic and Social Policy Group, responsible for the state budget, finance, economics, social policy and health policy.
Prior to that, she worked as Head of the Strategic Decision Support Group at the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, and as Advisor to the Mayor in the Kaunas City Council. She was also a lecturer at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Institute of Public Policy and Administration, where she worked in the Strategic Planning Department in the field of quality assurance. The Auditor General holds a Master’s degree in public administration from KTU and has conducted research on monitoring and evaluation of public administration during her doctoral studies.
The auditor general is appointed by the Seimas, on the nomination of the president, for a term of five years. The same person may be appointed auditor general for no more than two consecutive terms.