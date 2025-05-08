Segalovičienė takes office as auditor general

Prior to that, she worked as Head of the Strategic Decision Support Group at the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, and as Advisor to the Mayor in the Kaunas City Council. She was also a lecturer at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Institute of Public Policy and Administration, where she worked in the Strategic Planning Department in the field of quality assurance. The Auditor General holds a Master’s degree in public administration from KTU and has conducted research on monitoring and evaluation of public administration during her doctoral studies.