Security boost should not come at the expense of social policy – Nausėda

"One of the objectives is that the financing of national defence, the strengthening of security, should not come at the expense of our active social policy," he told reporters after a meeting with the Board of the Seimas on Wednesday.

"People should be able to count on the fact that the decisions that we have made in the past, both on raising pensions and improving the situation of families, must be further implemented," he stated.

Nausėda also said that his team has tabled a proposal to introduce a tax-free income rate for families with children and a motion to make public transport more accessible and cheaper for children, pensioners and families.