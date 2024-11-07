Secret military documents stored in Russian firm’s safes – media

In some of the cases Eurosafe LT was found to have also undertaken to deliver and install the safes. Kasčiūnas, who has seen the information, revealed that he sees real threats to Lithuania’s national security.

"A Russian company with ties to the regime and the military industry – just the fact that we buy from them is bad enough. The line has been crossed. (...) If they had access to the premises and were able to look around during the installation, that raises all sorts of risks. We are already talking about intelligence risks. A separate investigation will be needed into how all this was done," Kasčiūnas is cited as saying by Siena.