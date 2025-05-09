Second Nemunas Dawn MP may be prevented from handling classified info

The VSD raised doubts if classified data entrusted to Bradauskas would be appropriately safeguarded. Therefore, it recommended to the parliament speaker not to grant the MP a permit to handle state secrets.

"I have not acquainted with the report, thus, I cannot comment the circumstances which the VSD found important not to issue the permit. Those who do not meet standards will not work with classified information. There are enough members of the Seimas who meet those standards and will work with that information," Paluckas told reporters Friday.

Bradauskas would be the second MP from the Nemunas Dawn party barred from handling classified data. Earlier, an identical recommendation was issued concerning Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis, with the VSD citing his personal traits.

Bradauskas in the past led the State Tax Inspectorate (VMI) but then finance minister Vilius Šapoka dismissed him in 2017. This was done after the Special Investigation Service (STT) concluded that Bradauskas was "systematically meeting" with Raimundas Kurlianskis, then vice-president of MG Baltic company group, to discuss tax evasion schemes and other matters related to tax inspections, even though at the time the Tax Inspectorate was checking MG Baltic and its shareholders.

Asked for a comment on Friday, Bradauskas told ELTA that the decision to bar him from handling classified data was made based on events that happened a decade ago.