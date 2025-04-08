Second MP of Nemunas Dawn confirmed as deputy parlt speaker

In a secret ballot, Žebelienė was favoured by 80 MPs to 22, with two abstentions. Seven ballot papers were spoilt.

The Nemunas Dawn party was entitled to two positions of deputy Seimas speakers under the coalition agreement.

Several weeks ago, MP Raimondas Šukys of the Nemunas Dawn was voted in as the party’s first deputy Seimas speaker. He replaced MP Agnė Širinskienė who left the Nemunas Dawn early this year.

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis currently has seven deputies. Social Democrat MP Juozas Olekas is the first deputy Seimas speaker.