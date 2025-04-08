2025.04.08 15:05

Second MP of Nemunas Dawn confirmed as deputy parlt speaker

 
Second MP of Nemunas Dawn confirmed as deputy parlt speaker
Second MP of Nemunas Dawn confirmed as deputy parlt speaker
PHOTO: Josvydas ElinskasJulius Kalinskas | Elta

MPs approved on Tuesday the nomination of MP Daiva Žebelienė of the Nemunas Dawn for Seimas deputy speaker.

In a secret ballot, Žebelienė was favoured by 80 MPs to 22, with two abstentions. Seven ballot papers were spoilt.

The Nemunas Dawn party was entitled to two positions of deputy Seimas speakers under the coalition agreement.

Several weeks ago, MP Raimondas Šukys of the Nemunas Dawn was voted in as the party’s first deputy Seimas speaker. He replaced MP Agnė Širinskienė who left the Nemunas Dawn early this year.

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis currently has seven deputies. Social Democrat MP Juozas Olekas is the first deputy Seimas speaker.

All the elected deputy speakers are members of the Board of the Seimas and the Conference of Chairs.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions