Sawmill on fire in northern Lithuania

According to the Emergency Response Centre (BPC), the emergency number 112 received the call about the sawmill fire in Panevėžys, in Lentpjūvių (Sawmill) Street, at 5:40 a.m.

Fire trucks were sent to the scene and information was relayed to Panevėžys County Ambulance Station.

The news agency ELTA has learned from a representative of the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) that the large fire was still being put out on Monday afternoon and was not localised at the time.

Firefighters have to extinguish large quantities of dried wood stored in the sawmill and this requires much time and effort, ELTA has learned.