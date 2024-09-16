Sawmill on fire in northern Lithuania

According to the Emergency Response Centre (BPC), the emergency number 112 received the call about the sawmill fire in Panevėžys, in Lentpjūvių (Sawmill) Street, at 5:40 a.m.
Fire trucks were sent to the scene and information was relayed to Panevėžys County Ambulance Station.
The news agency ELTA has learned from a representative of the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) that the large fire was still being put out on Monday afternoon and was not localised at the time.
Firefighters have to extinguish large quantities of dried wood stored in the sawmill and this requires much time and effort, ELTA has learned.
Preliminary data suggests that a 2,800 m2 reinforced concrete building is ablaze, but it is not fully engulfed in flames.
People were not hurt in the incident, but firefighters led one person out from premises on the second floor. This was the individual who called emergency services.
In addition, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) informed local residents that smoke might be harmful to health and advised to avoid being outdoors.