Santaros Clinics doctor suspected of acting against Lithuania – media

They suspect that the man with Russian citizenship has been acting against the state.

"We have had suspicions about K.V. activities in Russia, his work experience, as published on his Linkedin profile, and his excellent knowledge of Lithuanian and English, even though K.V. only came to Lithuania from Russia in 2022," a source in the Clinics told LRT.

The appeal to the State Security Department (VSD) was also prompted by the doctor’s interest in the political views of resident doctors and excessive collection of information, the source said.