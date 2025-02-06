Santaros Clinics doctor suspected of acting against Lithuania – media

They suspect that the man with Russian citizenship has been acting against the state.
"We have had suspicions about K.V. activities in Russia, his work experience, as published on his Linkedin profile, and his excellent knowledge of Lithuanian and English, even though K.V. only came to Lithuania from Russia in 2022," a source in the Clinics told LRT.
The appeal to the State Security Department (VSD) was also prompted by the doctor’s interest in the political views of resident doctors and excessive collection of information, the source said.
"Colleagues wondered why K.V., who had held senior positions in various foundations and pharmaceutical companies in Russia, had come to Lithuania, got a job as a doctor and has been working only half-time in the admissions unit," the source said.
K.V., who has been with the Clinics since autumn last year, had not worked as a doctor for more than a decade before coming to Lithuania, the news website said.
The Russian national was found to have held senior positions in a number of Russian-backed foundations, Russian pharmaceutical and medical technology and investment companies.
The State Accreditation Service issued a licence for the doctor in October 2024.
The authority said there were no grounds for denying a licence to K.V. The man had a permanent residence permit as a family member of a Lithuanian citizen, had been certified as a medical doctor and a surgeon in 2023, and had passed the state Lithuanian language exam at B1 level in September of the same year.