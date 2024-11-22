Šadžius will be nominated as finance minister

"Yes, Rimantas Šadžius is the candidate for the finance minister," Paluckas told the news website 15min.lt on Friday.

He was the finance minister in 2012-2016 in the Social Democratic Government led by then Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevičius. In 2016-2022, he was a member of the European Court of Auditors.

As reported, President Gitanas Nausėda appointed Paluckas as Prime Minister on 21 November. He has to form the Cabinet of Ministers within 15 days and to present the Government’s programme for a vote in parliament.