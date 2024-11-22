2024.11.22 14:56

Šadžius will be nominated as finance minister

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Rimantas Šadžius, former member of the European Court of Auditors
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

Newly-appointed Social Democratic Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has confirmed that Rimantas Šadžius will be nominated for the finance minister’s position.

"Yes, Rimantas Šadžius is the candidate for the finance minister," Paluckas told the news website 15min.lt on Friday.

He was the finance minister in 2012-2016 in the Social Democratic Government led by then Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevičius. In 2016-2022, he was a member of the European Court of Auditors.

As reported, President Gitanas Nausėda appointed Paluckas as Prime Minister on 21 November. He has to form the Cabinet of Ministers within 15 days and to present the Government’s programme for a vote in parliament.

Paluckas became the head of Government after the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) won October’s parliamentary election and formed the ruling coalition with Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn, which will have 86 out of 141 seats in the Seimas.

