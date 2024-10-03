Russian reports about detained Ukrainian spies is a provocation – Lithuanian authorities

„The information published by Russian special services and disseminated by state-controlled media channels can be assessed as yet another provocation. These actions are intended to discredit Lithuania and its unwavering support for Ukraine,“ the NKVC said in a statement.
Channel Astra on the social network Telegram stated that, according to the FSB, Ukrainian military intelligence officers tried to cross from Lithuania to Russia to gather information about border defences.
FSB claims that the group also had another goal, to cross the border and kidnap a child whose father is an employee of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR). The FSB did not reveal the names of Ukrainians nor provide more evidence substantiating its claims.