Russian and Ukrainian women abroad: challenges and the feasibility of dialogue

“How they remember their day of the Russian full-scale invasion into Ukraine? And how do they feel now? Interestingly, but not surprisingly, the answer is no different from the refugee women who fled from the war. The answer would be that the effect was just devastating and the crushing of identity. In a different way for women who flee from the war, it's also a crushing of identity, because they have to identify and find themselves who they are now, what they're supposed to do,” Olga said.

“I clearly remember the day the war started, I clearly remember the day Putin made his speech a couple of days before the war, and it crushed my identity. I questioned, can I speak to my children in Russian? What do I do with it? Do I read Pushkin or do I throw his books away? And at the same time there was a huge guilt and I think this is a conversation we had with many Lithuanians with some Russian background. I cannot feel any of these things, I cannot bring them to the surface because this is incomparable to what Ukrainians have to go through right now,” Eugenija said, “I believe it does affect those who are conscious enough, but I cannot speak about anybody else, except for myself.”