Russia’s frozen assets could be used to help Ukraine – Landsbergis tells CNN

"I think that there is a question why President Trump decided to go out and say these words. My guess is that his plan was to force Ukraine to accept the deal that he has probably already agreed with President Putin. And when he has seen President Zelensky not relenting, calling for more European help and assistance, I think that this is where he decided to put all his weight and all the lies that have been told about Ukrainians and about President Zelensky on public in order to pressure President Zelensky to relent and to give in into what is actually Putin’s offer for a deal," said Landsbergis.
According to him, Trump has no other option – if Zelensky does not take the deal that makes Trump look weak. He said that now it is up for Europe to help Ukraine survive what comes next.
"I think that Europe has to be prepared for the fact that the deal is basically made. We’ve heard most of the requests that Putin has mentioned, even from the start of his full-scale invasion, being repeated by the US administration. Putin asked for new election, the US is now asking for new election. Putin said that you have to accept that the territories will remain under occupation. US administration is repeating exactly the same thing. Putin wanted no NATO in Ukraine, secretary of defence is again repeating the same thing. So, basically for Russians, the deal is already made. I think that they will pretend to be asking more to make it look like a negotiation, but actually it is done. So, Europe has to prepare because it is clear that Ukrainians are not taking the deal," stated Landsbergis.
Moreover, he emphasised that Europe can agree on money as there is almost EUR 200 billion of Russia’s frozen assets in European banks.
"If seized, it can be used to help Ukraine immediately. […] The United States throughout the three years has given an equivalent of 65 billion euros worth of weapons to Ukraine. So, 200 billion of Russian assets would provide as much support to Ukraine as the US has given in three years. So, that would buy a lot of equipment, a lot of ammunition and really would be a game-changer on the battlefield," he said.
The former foreign minister added that Russia must be deterred from attacking Ukraine in the future.
"I think that there is no other way than sending troops to Ukraine to make a promise that the next time, if there is a next time, Ukrainian troops would not be fighting alone," said Landsbergis.
Lastly, the politician pointed out that Europe must not just invite Ukraine to join the EU, but has to integrate it fast as the EU can provide financial and economic stability, help rebuild the country and work as a deterrent for Russians.