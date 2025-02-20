Russia’s frozen assets could be used to help Ukraine – Landsbergis tells CNN

"I think that Europe has to be prepared for the fact that the deal is basically made. We’ve heard most of the requests that Putin has mentioned, even from the start of his full-scale invasion, being repeated by the US administration. Putin asked for new election, the US is now asking for new election. Putin said that you have to accept that the territories will remain under occupation. US administration is repeating exactly the same thing. Putin wanted no NATO in Ukraine, secretary of defence is again repeating the same thing. So, basically for Russians, the deal is already made. I think that they will pretend to be asking more to make it look like a negotiation, but actually it is done. So, Europe has to prepare because it is clear that Ukrainians are not taking the deal," stated Landsbergis.