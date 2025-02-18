Russia now threatens the whole of Europe – Danish PM after Paris summit

The war in Ukraine has been about Russia’s "imperial dreams, about building a stronger and bigger Russia, and I don’t think that will stop in Ukraine," Frederiksen told reporters. She also warned the US to be wary of attempts to negotiate a quick ceasefire that would give Russia the opportunity "to mobilise again, to attack Ukraine or another country in Europe".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the meeting that Europe’s relations with the US are entering a new phase and Europe is aware of this. "Everyone at this meeting is aware that the transatlantic relationship, the NATO alliance and our friendship with the United States have entered a new phase. We all see it," Tusk said.