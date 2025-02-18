Russia now threatens the whole of Europe – Danish PM after Paris summit

The war in Ukraine has been about Russia’s "imperial dreams, about building a stronger and bigger Russia, and I don’t think that will stop in Ukraine," Frederiksen told reporters. She also warned the US to be wary of attempts to negotiate a quick ceasefire that would give Russia the opportunity "to mobilise again, to attack Ukraine or another country in Europe".
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the meeting that Europe’s relations with the US are entering a new phase and Europe is aware of this. "Everyone at this meeting is aware that the transatlantic relationship, the NATO alliance and our friendship with the United States have entered a new phase. We all see it," Tusk said.
"I don’t think anyone should be surprised, and this meeting has confirmed it, that our European partners are aware that the time has come to increase Europe’s defense capabilities," Tusk said, adding that there is consensus on this issue
Tusk also pointed out that there was no point in getting angry at US exhortations to spend more on defense, because they were justified.
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina (New Unity) obtained information on the Paris talks in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after the meeting.
"Military support to Ukraine will continue. Peace in Ukraine must be just. Europe will invest more in defence," the Latvian politician said on social media. "It is important that Europe is united: the ceasefire cannot start until there are clear security guarantees for Ukraine," she emphasised.