Russia is and will remain long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security – FM

The minister also stressed the need to agree on a higher defence spending threshold at the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague. According to Budrys, the current defence spending pledge of 2% of GDP does not reflect security challenges and is insufficient to provide NATO with the necessary capabilities. The minister noted that The Hague Summit should aim to raise the defence spending threshold to 4% of GDP.

At the NATO meeting, Lithuania’s foreign minister expressed his support for the US diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The minister stressed that it is now clear that Ukraine, Europe, and the US want peace and the only one who does not wish it is Putin, who deliberately stalls the process and makes new demands. Budrys highlighted the need to increase support for Ukraine and keep Ukraine’s NATO membership perspective on the table.