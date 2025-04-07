Russia is and will remain long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security – FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and NATO partners from the Indo-Pacific region also attended separate sessions.
In his address to NATO allies, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy stressed that the transatlantic bond remained vital for the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. Budrys emphasised the need for Europe to increase defence spending and take more responsibility for European security, thus strengthening NATO as a whole.
"Russia is and will remain a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security. We must double our spending to ensure the necessary defensive capabilities in Europe and keep providing strong support for Ukraine," said the minister.
The minister also stressed the need to agree on a higher defence spending threshold at the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague. According to Budrys, the current defence spending pledge of 2% of GDP does not reflect security challenges and is insufficient to provide NATO with the necessary capabilities. The minister noted that The Hague Summit should aim to raise the defence spending threshold to 4% of GDP.
At the NATO meeting, Lithuania’s foreign minister expressed his support for the US diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The minister stressed that it is now clear that Ukraine, Europe, and the US want peace and the only one who does not wish it is Putin, who deliberately stalls the process and makes new demands. Budrys highlighted the need to increase support for Ukraine and keep Ukraine’s NATO membership perspective on the table.
"The end of Russia’s war against Ukraine will have impacts not only on the security of Ukraine and Europe but on the entire global security architecture. It is in our common interest to prevent the further spread of Russian aggression. It must be stopped once and for all," said the minister.
In a session with NATO partners from the Indo-Pacific region, NATO Ministers discussed shared security challenges, initiatives to support Ukraine, and cooperation in developing new technologies and defence industry.
NATO foreign ministers meet twice a year.