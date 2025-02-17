Russia develops sabotage capabilities for possible confrontation with NATO – Latvian security service

The current concentration of Russian military resources in Ukraine makes the likelihood of a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO in 2025 rather low. However, if the war were to become „frozen“ and Russia no longer had to suffer significant losses during the active hostilities in Ukraine, Moscow would be able to increase its military presence next to the NATO’s northeastern flank, including the Baltics, within the next five years. This scenario would significantly increase the Russian military threat to NATO, SAB said.

Commenting on the current security challenges, SAB Director Egils Zviedris explained that in the face of external threats, it is particularly important to maintain the country’s stability and internal resilience. This applies at all levels, from the individual to the political, including in the international arena. He stressed that it is important to think strategically, in the long term and in the context of security, in any decision-making process, because it is one of the most important factors in maintaining one’s own security – no one tries to bully the strong and confident, he pointed out.