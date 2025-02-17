Russia develops sabotage capabilities for possible confrontation with NATO – Latvian security service

"In our assessment, the Russian intelligence and security services are developing their capabilities to organise sabotage in Europe. Russia is expanding its capacity to carry out attacks with greater intensity, scale, and increasingly important targets, e.g., critical infrastructure. The relative simplicity and low public profile of sabotages indicate that Russia’s capabilities are currently in the initial stage of development. It is very likely that the Russian services are testing the European reaction and ability to prevent such incidents," SAB said in its report.
SAB assesses sabotage as part of Moscow’s preparation for a possible military confrontation with NATO in the long term. Russia’s conceptual warfare plans envisage the use of sabotage and diversion on enemy’s territory during specific phases of the conflict to weaken the opponent’s ability to resist Russia’s military offensive. The Russian special services are currently exercising sabotage capabilities on NATO territory so that they would be sufficiently developed in the event of a real military confrontation.
The current concentration of Russian military resources in Ukraine makes the likelihood of a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO in 2025 rather low. However, if the war were to become „frozen“ and Russia no longer had to suffer significant losses during the active hostilities in Ukraine, Moscow would be able to increase its military presence next to the NATO’s northeastern flank, including the Baltics, within the next five years. This scenario would significantly increase the Russian military threat to NATO, SAB said.
Commenting on the current security challenges, SAB Director Egils Zviedris explained that in the face of external threats, it is particularly important to maintain the country’s stability and internal resilience. This applies at all levels, from the individual to the political, including in the international arena. He stressed that it is important to think strategically, in the long term and in the context of security, in any decision-making process, because it is one of the most important factors in maintaining one’s own security – no one tries to bully the strong and confident, he pointed out.
The Cabinet of Ministers and the Saeima National Security Committee will review the classified section of the SAB report and approve the directions for 2025.
The Constitution Protection Bureau is a state security service. The main tasks of SAB include intelligence, counter-intelligence and protection of state (official) secrets.