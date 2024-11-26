2024.11.26 14:57

Russia developing infrastructure at military bases close to NATO borders – investigation

 
Satellite images analysed by the Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress show "rapid infrastructure development" at several Russian military bases close to its borders with the Baltic states and Poland, the ERR public broadcaster reports.

After the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, troops and equipment were sent to the front or elsewhere in Russia leaving bases close to Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania "half empty".

However, a recent joint investigation by Eesti Ekspress, Lithuanian National Broadcasting Company (LRT), Frontstory.pl and VSquare.org shows the situation on the ground is changing and new infrastructure is being built.

The study looked at 24 militarily significant locations in Russia and Belarus and compared images taken before the full-scale invasion and more recently

