Rotational air defence model to launch this year

 
Rotational NATO air defence model consisting of Patriot air defence systems will commence in Lithuania in 2024, Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas has announced.

“This year, the rotational air defence system will become operational at least partially, which had been agreed on in Vilnius,” the minister said at Thursday’s press conference.

According to the minister, Lithuania is in talks over the rotational air defence model with European countries that have the necessary capabilities. The goal is that this defence model would be operating for the entire year and thus enhance Lithuania’s air defence.

In June 2023, NATO countries agreed on a rotational air defence model taking into account the Baltic States’ calls to enhance the Air Baltic Policing Mission.

